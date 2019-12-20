Rihanna has paid tribute to model Mama Cax following her death at the age of 30.

Cax, a model and activist, had been diagnosed with cancer as a teenager and made headlines earlier this year when she was pictured walking the runway with an embellished prosthetic leg.

She was a vocal campaigner for people with disabilities in the fashion industry.

A statement posted to her Instagram account said Cax, whose full name is Cacsmy Brutus, died on Monday.

“To say that Cax was a fighter would be an understatement. As a cancer survivor, she had grown accustomed to taking on life’s several challenges head on and successfully. It is with that same grit (fervor) that she fought her last days on earth,” the statement added.

Cax walked the runway for one of Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion shows earlier this year and the singer paid tribute on Instagram.

She wrote: “A queen. A force. A powerhouse beauty that brought her strength to the @savagexfenty stage this year inspiring so many across the globe. Rest In Power sis.”

British actress Jameela Jamil described her “beautiful friend” Cax as an “extraordinary role model”.

She said: “Rest in power you complete legend. It was an honour getting to know you, and witnessing your power and elegance. Love to your family.”

Model Tess Holliday said: “My beautiful friend, my beautiful, wonderful friend. My heart is broken.”

Cax, originally from Haiti, was reportedly diagnosed with bone and lung cancer at the age of 14. Complications from the illness led to her leg being amputated.

In her last Instagram post, shared shortly before her death, Cax said she had suffered “severe abdominal pain” while in London and had been taken to hospital.

Doctors then discovered she had several blood clots in her leg, thigh and abdomen, Cax said, telling her followers she was planning to fly to the US after Christmas.